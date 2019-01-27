Saare Jahaan Se Achcha: Meant For Aamir Khan, Planned For Shah Rukh Khan & To Finally Go To This Actor?

After the reports of Shah Rukh Khan exiting from the Rakesh Singh biopic, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, went viral, there were speculations about which actor would take this responsibility on their shoulder. Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal who is currently riding high on the success of his latest – Uri: The Surgical Strike, has been roped in for the project.

According to an article published by entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama, “Aamir and SRK’s loss seems to be Vicky’s gain”. It would all make sense because astronaut Rakesh Singh was just 35 years old when he stepped on the moon, so Vicky seems to be the apt choice for the portrayal. However, it now depends upon the Uri actor to whether he would take up the project or pass it on. All we can do is keep our fingers crossed, and wait for the official announcements!

Initially, the makers had written the script keeping Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in mind, but due to his hectic schedules, the actor couldn’t take up the project and recommended it to Shah. Apparently, SRK after the failure of his last – Zero turned a bit skeptical about taking another risk and opted out of the project. There have also been speculations that Don 3 will be his next. Only time will unfold this mystery so we gotta wait!

