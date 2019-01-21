Don 3: Title REVEALED, A STUNNING Climax & All The Details Shah Rukh Khan Fans Were Craving For!

With the recent reports of Shah Rukh Khan exiting Saare Jahan Se Achcha, fans have been speculating that after the failure of Zero which was being termed as his career decider, it seems the actor isn’t willing to take any more risks and will go ahead with a project that he can rely upon. While the situation is still unclear about Rakesh Singh biopic, as no official has been made, we wish the later is true as sources have confirmed Don 3 going on floors, along with several intrinsic details we all were looking for!

According to a report in Cineblitz, Shah Rukh Khan has locked on a power pack action entertaining script for Don 3, and it will be the last franchise of the series, titled as ‘Don: The Final Chapter‘.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Excel Entertainment have finally locked on to the script. Don: The Final Chapter will be full of action and trickery. But it all ends! They thought it would be nice to give the franchise a great end, rather than dragging it. And hence, they’ve come up with a great climax that will have everyone stunned,” said a source close to the development.

Another exciting news that pops up is that unlike earlier sequels where Farhan produced the movie, he will also be seen donning the role of a cop in this one. Moreover, because of the twist and turns in the script, makers are reportedly planning to finalise a new face for the female lead which means Priyanka Chopra Jonas will unfortunately not be a part of the movie.

Albeit, we hope that the movie goes on floors soon and ends up giving us the power-packed Shah Rukh that will mark his place back in the industry.

