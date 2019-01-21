Already Can’t Wait For Total Dhamaal? Relive 5 HILARIOUS Scenes From Dhamaal To Kill Your Wait!

After much delay, much-awaited Total Dhamaal is finally arriving on 22nd February 2019. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. As per the trailer, the movie promises to be laugh riot just like its predecessors.

Recalling the magic of the cult Dhamaal, let’s take a look at the 5 best scenes:

Screwdriver ‘Rehne De’



Screwdriver scene featuring Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi is one of the most hilarious sequences from Dhamaal. In a scene, Arshad tries to climb a gate to take a look at Asrani’s car, parked in a parking lot. Manav waits down, holding a screwdriver in an upright position, which mistakenly gets thrust into Arshad’s butt when he jumps from the gate.

Sanjay Mishra’s intro and a face-off scene with Riteish Deshmukh



One of the underrated actors and comedians, Sanjay Mishra, packed a punch in this multi-starrer comedy. The way he introduces himself as a dacoit, “Aatank ka dusra naam Baabubhai” and calling Riteish as ‘underwear agent’ instead of ‘undercover agent’, Sanjay Mishra crack some hilarious lines.

Iyer’s intro scene



This epic laughter scene featured the late veteran actor Vinay Apte as Iyer and the duo of Arshad-Javed. The scene was based on the annoying dilemma of those mighty South Indian names. Javed gives a short introduction of Arshad and himself to Apte, and in return, Apte strikes with his never-ending streak of names.

Aircraft scene



With just a single scene in this fun movie, Vijay Raaz steals the show with his deadpan style humour. Vijay aka DK Malik, a flannel-mouthed employee of Goa Flight Club, dictates emergency landing guidelines to Ashish Chowdhary and Asrani, in an annoyingly slow manner.

Pizza scene

The mischievous quartet of Arshad, Javed, Riteish and Ashish, stealing the pizza of a landlord is amongst the memorable scenes of Dhamaal. Watching them trying hard to hide the pizza from lout landlord, is fun.

