Total Dhamaal Trailer OUT: Finally A Fully Fledged Comical Entertainer!

Total Dhamaal Trailer is out and it screams entertainment from the word go. The trailer, as reported by us starts with quick highlights of some important scenes and then there’s no looking back. The first installment starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh. It now also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.

From the trailer, we understand the story is similar to what we’ve seen in Dhamaal.

A dying man leaves a treasure behind and that’s where our star-cast heads towards. Everyone tries to reach the treasure first facing some wild obstacles through the jungle.

The trailer stands out because of its hilarious dialogues getting mouthed by a very talented set of actors. It looks colourful and grand; all of that acts as a cherry on the cake. The strong supporting cast seems to have done an outstanding job along with the main lead.

Talking about the film recently, Javed said, “It’s a Total Dhamaal in its true sense. There is Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Johny Lever and Sanjay Mishra in the film and apart from them, there is Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and me in it, who have earlier worked together in two parts of Dhamaal franchise.”

It is directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar.

It is the sequel to 2011 film Double Dhamaal and the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series.