Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: The year 2019 has started on a promising note for the young actor, Vicky Kaushal. Continuing his successful run with Raazi and Sanju in 2018, the actor delivered first solo mega success with Uri: The Surgical Strike, released a week ago. With Uri entering the 100 crore club within 10 days, Vicky Kaushal has managed to enter Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index.

With his latest release making 108.91 crores in just 10 days, Vicky Kaushal has fetched 100 points in star ranking. The actor tied with Saif Ali Khan (Race 2102 crores), Farhan Akhtar (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag103.50 crores), Arjun Kapoor (2 States104 crores), Sidharth Malhotra (Ek Villain105.50 crores) & Sunny Singh – Kartik Aaryan (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 108.71 crores) in the power index, but since Uri’s collections are greater than the above-mentioned movies, Vicky managed to surpass these actors to get placed at 16th position.

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Enters Koimoi Star Ranking With His 100 Crore Monster

Looking at the terrific word-of-mouth amongst the audience, the war-drama is to fetch new heights for the 30-year-old actor, in a lifetime run.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Akshay Kumar10000001000
5. Ajay Devgn70020000900
6. Ranveer Singh20020030050750
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12.Tiger Shroff100000100
13. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100
14. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
15. Rajkummar Rao100000100
16. Vicky Kaushal100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

  1. Why abhishek bachhan’s name is not appearing here? His Dhoom series itself would give him atleast 500 points. Also, Bol Bachhan and Happy new year were superhits.

