Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Enters Koimoi Star Ranking With His 100 Crore Monster

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: The year 2019 has started on a promising note for the young actor, Vicky Kaushal. Continuing his successful run with Raazi and Sanju in 2018, the actor delivered first solo mega success with Uri: The Surgical Strike, released a week ago. With Uri entering the 100 crore club within 10 days, Vicky Kaushal has managed to enter Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index.
With his latest release making 108.91 crores in just 10 days, Vicky Kaushal has fetched 100 points in star ranking. The actor tied with Saif Ali Khan (Race 2– 102 crores), Farhan Akhtar (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag– 103.50 crores), Arjun Kapoor (2 States– 104 crores), Sidharth Malhotra (Ek Villain– 105.50 crores) & Sunny Singh – Kartik Aaryan (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety– 108.71 crores) in the power index, but since Uri’s collections are greater than the above-mentioned movies, Vicky managed to surpass these actors to get placed at 16th position.
Looking at the terrific word-of-mouth amongst the audience, the war-drama is to fetch new heights for the 30-year-old actor, in a lifetime run.
Trending
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Akshay Kumar
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|5. Ajay Devgn
|700
|200
|0
|0
|900
|6. Ranveer Singh
|200
|200
|300
|50
|750
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Vicky Kaushal
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!
Why abhishek bachhan’s name is not appearing here? His Dhoom series itself would give him atleast 500 points. Also, Bol Bachhan and Happy new year were superhits.