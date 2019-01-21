Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Enters Koimoi Star Ranking With His 100 Crore Monster

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: The year 2019 has started on a promising note for the young actor, Vicky Kaushal. Continuing his successful run with Raazi and Sanju in 2018, the actor delivered first solo mega success with Uri: The Surgical Strike, released a week ago. With Uri entering the 100 crore club within 10 days, Vicky Kaushal has managed to enter Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index.

With his latest release making 108.91 crores in just 10 days, Vicky Kaushal has fetched 100 points in star ranking. The actor tied with Saif Ali Khan (Race 2– 102 crores), Farhan Akhtar (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag– 103.50 crores), Arjun Kapoor (2 States– 104 crores), Sidharth Malhotra (Ek Villain– 105.50 crores) & Sunny Singh – Kartik Aaryan (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety– 108.71 crores) in the power index, but since Uri’s collections are greater than the above-mentioned movies, Vicky managed to surpass these actors to get placed at 16th position.

Looking at the terrific word-of-mouth amongst the audience, the war-drama is to fetch new heights for the 30-year-old actor, in a lifetime run.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Akshay Kumar 1000 0 0 0 1000 5. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 6. Ranveer Singh 200 200 300 50 750 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 0 100 14. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 15. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 16. Vicky Kaushal 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

