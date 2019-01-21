Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Hits A Century In Quick Time, To Challenge Baaghi 2

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: In just 10 days, Uri has entered the 100 Crore Club. The film had a start of 8.20 crore on its first day but has maintained a much higher average (of over 10 crore per day) ever since then.

The film continued with a double digit score on its second Sunday as well, what with 15 crore* more coming in. As a result, the film currently stands at 106.84 crore*, which is just brilliant. The film is now a personal milestone for everyone associated with it. Vicky Kaushal is now the newest 100 Crore Club star. Director Aditya Dhar has made a smash debut with a century. Producer Ronnie Screwvala has made a huge mark with his new stint as an independent producer. As for Yami Gautam, she now has another January century to her name after Kaabil (2017).

What makes the super success of Uri – The Surgical Strike further special is the fact that it is the fastest to hit the 100 crore mark when compared to all other Blockbusters from last year that has a similar budget. Stree, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Badhaai Ho were some such surprise 100 crore blockbusters of 2018 and now Uri – The Surgical Strike has gone one up. It would in fact surpass the biggest of them all, Badhaai Ho (136.80 crore), by quite a margin.

As a matter of fact it may well be challenging another out and out action Blockbuster, Baaghi 2, which had collected 166 crore in its lifetime. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it would be massive for sure as success like this has been totally unprecedented ever since the inception of the 100 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!