Shah Rukh Khan Needs Something Like Chennai Express! Is Quitting Saare Jahan Se Accha A Wise Decision?

Shah Rukh Khan is in a phase where he has to do something drastically different to retain his position in the top 5 stars. This is exactly what Salman Khan faced back in 2009 and he made a comeback with Wanted; since then there’s no looking back for him.

The filmography of Shah Rukh Khan was perfect till Om Shanti Om, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and My Name Is Khan because along with his superstar image he was juggling with a good mixture of films. Then came in his dream project Ra.One, for which he also apparently turned down Shankar’s Robot. Yes, Ra.One was a plus affair at the box office but it really didn’t fulfilled the desired expectations.

Ra.One was one expensive experiment which paid off monetarily but the audience didn’t welcome it wholeheartedly. It started the birth of some cracks in the dynasty of the sole King of Bollywood. With Don 2, Shah Rukh Khan was still in his zone making that film a success too.

It was Jab Tak Hai Jaan that really provoked a thought of, “Was this a right film for Shah Rukh Khan?” It was Yash Chopra’s last movie and trailer/promos were receives very well along with a good music. It clashed with Son Of Sardar and both the movies did well at the box office.

Then came Chennai Express proving to be a game changer for Shah Rukh Khan. Entering the 200 Crore club back in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan retained whatever seemed to be slipping from his hands. Everyone expected another potboiler masala from him and he shook hands with Farah Khan, with whom he was having a bittersweet relationship back then.

Coming back together after 7 years, Shah & Farah Khan’s Happy New Year had every ingredient to work at the box office and it did work being a plus affair. But as Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ra.One, it was received to berukhi mixed response amongst the audience.

Then came Dilwale, Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and now Zero – Shah Rukh Khan needs something like Chennai Express to maintain his position at the box office. He, apparently, has walked out of the space film Saare Jahan Se Accha after the debacle of Zero. It seems he wants to stay away from the experimental roles and follow the tested box office formula. Reports also state he’ll do Don 3 before anything else and this also hints at the same. Only time will tell what’s the next move and next movie of Shah Rukh Khan.

What do you guys think, is it really a wise decision to step out of Saare Jahan Se Accha? Vote your choice in the poll down below & share your thoughts in the comments section.

