Chennai Express Wasn’t A Shah Rukh Khan Film; Deepika Padukone Got The Maximum Credit: Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty, who is currently on cloud 9 because of Simmba’s success, has said that his film Chennai Express was completely owned by Deepika Padukone and not Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the Golmaal actor revealed how people have forgotten that both Chennai Express and Golmaal 3 belonged to Deepika and Kareena Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty respectively.

Speaking about it, Rohit said, “For me, Chennai Express wasn’t a Shah Rukh Khan Film, people forget that. For me again, Golmaal 3 wasn’t a Ajay Devgn film, it was a Kareena Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty film. That’s how we write. Because it’s a commercial film, people don’t go into that theory. With Golmaal 3, I never thought that it was Ajay Devgn’s solo film, it was Kareena, Ratna and Mithun’s film. Same way, Chennai Express was a Deepika Padukone’s film. She got the maximum credit also.”

For Me #ChennaiExpress Was Not Shahrukh Khan Film , It’s Deepika Padukone Film She Got The Maximum Credit Also For That Film – #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/vRlr1nLcav — SALMAN (@BadassSalmaniac) January 8, 2019

Well, that’s quite a revelation now!

Back in 2015, Rohit and SRK had faced some creative differences during the filming of Dilwale, thus hampering the output of the film.

On the work front, Rohit will soon be busy directing his next Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!