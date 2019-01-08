Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is quite aloof from the big screen, is active on the social media platforms. The actor is in constant touch with his fans and known for sharing some motivational stuff. A while ago, Hrithik posted a picture with his dad, sharing heartbreaking news with fans.

Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram account posted a picture with Rakesh Roshan and revealed that his father is suffering from early stage of throat cancer. Even a heartbreaking one but Hrithik seemed full-spirited.

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of cancer, his actor son Hrithik Roshan said on Tuesday.

The senior Roshan will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Hrithik shared an Instagram post in which he is seen standing alongside with his father in a gym.

Hrithik quoted, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know”.

“Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him,” Hrithik captioned the picture in which the father-son duo have struck the same pose.

The family has a cancer survivor in Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik’s sister. She fought cervical cancer and survived it.

Apart from his acting career, Rakesh Roshan is known for directing films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya and the superhero Krrish film series.

