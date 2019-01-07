Simmba Box Office Day 10: A Fantastic 2nd Weekend! Goes Past 2.0 (Hindi), Bang Bang & Bajirao Mastani

Simmba Box Office Day 10: There is no stopping Simmba as it enjoyed yet another major weekend. The collections had held very well on Friday and then showed excellent growth on Saturday. Post that all eyes were on how footfalls would be on Sunday, especially considering the fact that numbers tend to go a bit down during the night shows as Monday is a working day. However, the film has been unstoppable and that was evidenced yet again as 17 crores* came in. This is an excellent number and has ensured that the overall collections are propelled to 191.15 crores*.

These numbers are all the more exciting since the lifetime of 2.0 [Hindi] is around 190 crore and Simmba has managed such huge numbers in 10 days flat. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s personal record of Bajirao Mastani lifetime [188 crores] has been eclipsed in quick time as well.

If one compares Simmba with other action films then Hrithik Roshan’s out and out action thriller Bang Bang [181 crores] has been left behind now. The next in line is Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger [199 crores] and that should be history by tomorrow. In the process Simmba will also enter the 200 Crore Club, hence turning out to be Rohit Shetty’s third film after Chennai Express to enjoy such feat.

As for the target amongst the action films, Simmba should soon go past Salman Khan’s Kick [232 crores] as well. This milestone would be achieved by the time the third weekend of Simmba comes to a close. The next big action flick is Dhoom: 3 which had collected 284 crores in its lifetime. That number should be out of reach though for Simmba due to a flurry of releases in weeks to come. Still, the fact that the film has come this far too is one major achievement and a lot to rejoice for the industry.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

