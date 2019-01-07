Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Reunite – Read Details About The Film!

After the success of ABCD 2 the trio Remo D’Souza, Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor are reuniting for India’s biggest dance film. The yet-to-be-titled next is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and directed by Remo.

Bhushan Kumar who will be producing the musical has bought on board Shraddha Kapoor to join the dancing team. The actress will be seen as a professional dancer representing the Indian contingent alongside Varun Dhawan and his team in this film which has several dance faceoffs on the lines of the Hollywood franchise Step Up. The film is set to go on floors in Punjab on January 22.

Shraddha Kapoor confirms the news and shares, “I’m excited to reunite with Remo sir, Prabhudehva sir and Varun after ABCD 2. This was made possible by Bhushanji who brought us back and believed in this amazing story. It is going to be a lot of hard work for everyone involved but we are all pumped up.”

Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film with Remo’s wife Lizelle, reveals that the plan is to make India’s biggest dance film in 3D, “The audience has already seen Varun and Shraddha’s chemistry, now, Remo will redefine dance for our audience,” he promises, happy to team up with his Aashiqui 2, Saaho and Saina leading lady.

Lizelle D’Souza adds, “We are happy that Shraddha has joined the cast and our team is complete now. Shraddha is a beautiful and hardworking girl and we had fun in all our previous work with her. It’s time to start rolling now.”

Remo shares, “It feels like old friends have come together to help us. We have worked as a team in the past and I’m sure it will be a fun ride again,”.

Varun will be seen playing a boy from Punjab, who grows up in London and a major chunk of the film will be shot in the UK. The film also marks the acting debut of Shakti Mohan and Vartika Jha. The hunt is on for a foreign dancer.

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza will redefine dance film in Indian Cinema.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!