Esha Gupta Is All Set To Make Every Dance Floor Go Dirty This Year!

Actress Esha Gupta will feature in the music video of Get Dirty, marking her first association with Raj Kundra, Manj Musik and Summit Mehra — co-owners of Muzik One Records, which will promote new talents.

The dance track’s production is done by Roshin Balu, vocals have been given by Gourov Dasgupta, along with newcomer Ishika Bakshi.

“The song has such a fresh energy because Muzik One Records is all about promoting new talents and fresh singers. I really enjoyed working with this label,” Esha said in a statement.

“It was fabulous grooving to the sexy vibe of this song. Once it’s out, every dance floor is surely going to get dirty. I think it’s going to be the number one dance track of the year,” she added.

The song is expected to be out on Friday.

