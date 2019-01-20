Audiences are pretty much rooting for Uri: The Surgical Strike and this is practically the only film that is inviting footfalls at the box office. The good news is that the collections are staying on to be on a higher side as well, something that is very good news for not just the makers but the distributors and the exhibitors as well.

On its second Saturday, the film collected 13.24 crores more which is extraordinary improvement of the previous day that stood at 7.60 crores. So far the Aditya Dhar film has collected 91.84 crores and by the time evening is through, it would have entered the 100 Crore Club. This would indeed be a real rapid pace for this Vicky Kaushal starrer that has just not looked back ever since its release last week.

The film’s super success has resulted in a very positive start for Bollywood in 2019, what with a truly deserving affair managing to find such good audience for itself. It has now also set a benchmark of sorts for well made films that should now work well even if the lead hero is a relative newcomer. With several interesting films lined up in 2019, one now waits to see how the success of Uri – The Surgical Strike is emulated by these in time to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All the collections as per production and distribution sources

