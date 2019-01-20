Total Dhamaal Trailer: 5 Things We Surely Know To Be The Part Of This Roller-Coaster Ride!

After a lot of delays, the much-talked-about third installment of Dhamaal series has finally seen a release date for itself. Total Dhamaal features the ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash, in key roles. With trailer to be out on 21st January i.e. tomorrow, expect triple the madness.

Here are the 5 things we surely know will be a part of the trailer:

Animals

The first look of Ajay Devgn came as an interesting one with a cute monkey standing on Ajay’s shoulder. Also, the latest posters of the movie featured shadow of animals like lion and elephant. The ‘Total Dhamaal’ name itself has a paw mark in it. Going by all such details in the posters, it is sure that animals have an important part to play in the movie and we could get a clearer idea in the trailer. It somewhat reminded us of Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura.

Jungle backdrop

With animals being an important part and as the movie promises to be the wildest adventure ever, it is expected that Total Dhamaal will have a jungle backdrop for the major part.

Anil Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit

The sizzling pair of evergreen Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit is coming back on-screen almost after the two decades. The glimpse of crackling chemistry between the duo is expected to the part of the trailer.

Action

Recently, the pictures of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were out on social media in which the actors were seen in an action sequence. Director Indra Kumar said that he made them jump from a height of 300 feet and no body-doubles were used while shooting. Unlike the first two parts, Total Dhamaal is expected to bring some high-octane action scenes on-screen.

Quirkiness & madness

Ajay Devgn joining the roller-coaster ride with Adi, Manav and Roy, has pushed the excitement to another level. We expect some never-seen-before madness in the trailer, especially the chemistry between Golmaal pair, Ajay and Arshad will be hard to miss.

