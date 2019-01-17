Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal has reunited the iconic duo of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit after 26 years. While the actors will be seen creating sizzling chemistry onscreen the duo will be seen in the movie with a twist.

In a different avatar, Anil & Madhuri will be performing adventurous stunts for the film. For a scene in the film the duo had to drive on a wrecked bridge over a valley, to take it to the next level the duo performed stunts on a real rapid!

Indra Kumar shares, “Anil and Madhuri for both of them, its been a long time and they generally don’t do this kind of stunts anymore, but I made them jump from a height of maybe around 300 feet! And Anil and Madhuri both themselves did their actual stunts! They had to jump through a waterfall, their car goes over the waterfall and they are sitting on top of the car and they jump off and the car also comes down with them. So it was a shot which required them to do this. I didn’t want to use duplicates or stunt doubles and told them that they have to give this shot themselves.”

He also added, “I wanted a wide shot and looking at the scene, even i was quite apprehensive. If you told me to jump I wouldn’t! But they had the guts and bravado, being such great professionals that they jumped and it is a beautiful shot in the film. And there was a bridge which they needed to cross, it was again 200 feet in height and it was very weak and on that they had to drive. We had the fear that it might just collapse if there was the slightest pressure. But God has been kind and we got a great shot. Being a never seen before adventure comedy and with so much of stunts involved, you have to take a risk. We took the risks and the result is there for the audiences to see when the film releases!”

Total Dhamaal presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Releases on 22nd February, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!