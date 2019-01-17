Akshay Kumar and director Shankar’s last union 2.0 was highly acclaimed by the critics, the result of which was clearly visible at the Hindi box office as it went onto become a super-hit. The movie collected 188 crores and after building a rapport on the sets, it was reported that the duo were looking forward to projects together in future. Looks like this wish of their fans is about to turn into reality sooner than expected.

Shankar is currently working on Indian 2, which is a sequel to 1994-superhit Indian, and will star Kamal Haasan as announced by the former on Twitter with a poster. A curiosity generating news that’s coming in is Akshay Kumar being approached to play the role of an antagonist in this one too.

“Akshay and Shankar, who became good friends by the time 2.0 was wrapped, had reportedly spoken about working together again when something suitable came their way. And looks like that has happened soon after the film’s release,” revealed a source close to leading daily DNA.

What comes in as another engrossing report is that our Singham – Ajay Devgn was offered a role in the movie but apparently due to former work commitments, the actor couldn’t come on-board.

The source close to the development shared, “Both, Ajay and Kamal, were keen to collaborate on this film. However, for various reasons, including his prior commitments, Ajay couldn’t come on board,”

Now this comes in as a good and a bad news too, so we’d prefer cherishing the good one. Another super-hit with another Shankar-Akshay Kumar union? What do y’all say?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!