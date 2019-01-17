Ranveer Singh VS Salman Khan – The 500 Crore Fight: Check Out Who Owns The HIGHEST Collection In A Single Year!

With all good in married life with Deepika Padukone and tremendous success in career, actor Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying a purple patch. Coming to the movies in 2018, the actor delivered two money spinners including Padmaavat and Simmba. After becoming the only actor, next to Salman Khan, to give one 300 crore and one 200 crore movie in a single year, Ranveer has done something unthinkable.

Ranveer Singh has surpassed Salman Khan in the box office race by making a whopping collection of 530.26 crores in a single year, with Padmaavat (300.26 crores) and Simmba (230 crores and counting). With 527.74 crores, Salman held the record for more than 3 years. In 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores) amassed a sum of 527.74 crores at the box office.

By achieving such a mighty feat, Ranveer Singh has done something unthinkable, which even superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, failed to do.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who plays a street rapper in upcoming Gully Boy, said he was born to do the coming-of-age musical film.

Ranveer spoke at the trailer launch of Gully Boy along with his co-star Alia Bhatt, the film’s director Zoya Akhtar and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani here on Wednesday.

In the film, the Padmaavat actor plays a street rapper who dreams big.

Ranveer has had a brush with rapping himself. He had rapped a bit in the title track of his second film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

“When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do ‘Gully Boy‘ and I knew only I can pull off this character.”

