Gully Boy Trailer Review: Watch Ranveer Singh Explode In Tranquillity

Gully Boy Trailer Review: It is finally out and it lives up to every bit of our expectations built by its amazing teaser. Starring Ranveer Singh as a rapper, the movie is an inspirational tale designed with the backdrop of music. Alia Bhatt plays the love interest of Ranveer in the film adding the much required lovely touch to the film.

The trailer, itself, is a montage of motivation. It shows how the story is not ‘everything’ about rap and how it has a humane touch to it. We just can’t imagine Ranveer Singh toning himself down for a role and he has done this yet again after Lootera.

Going by the dialogues in the trailer, we see how Ranveer’s Murad will have a roller-coaster of a character graph. From getting inspired to rap, to tackling various issues in his life – we’ll see a proper journey of a dream getting fulfilled. The movie, releasing on February 14th, will enjoy the touch of Valentine’s Day and hence the Ranveer-Alia’s track could work in favour of the film.

Also featuring actor Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz and Sheeba Chaddha Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy is a film about Indian street rappers and their struggles. Ranveer proudly says Alia “could very well be the best part of Gully Boy”. Ranveer, who has delivered blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, recently said Alia is immensely talented, expressive, full of emotion, very intelligent” and that her emotional quotient is very high.

“She plays the character, that on the script level, is my favourite character. She has really made it her own, and I’m very happy for her,” he added.

Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14.

