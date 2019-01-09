Deepika Padukone Has An On-Point Reply For Her Explosive Comeback With Chhapaak

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone who has had an eventful year took to her social media and went LIVE to interact with her fans. The actress spoke at length about all her achievements in the year 2018.

Talking about the year Deepika shares, “2018 was truly magical it started off with Padmaavat and my character being loved, a large part of the year I spent working on my self and enriching, nourishing myself and travelling, just the things I haven’t done in a really long time. It was very different as I have been working since 16 and 17 and of course Marriage”.

She further added, “There were many milestones Time and CANNES happened, have learned a lot and Lots to give back. Been away from the sets for more than a year and really looking forward to it”.

Deepika began the year with a bang with the magnum opus Padmaavat. The actress not only won the hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of Rani Padmini.

Deepika Padukone reclaimed her throne of the sexiest Asian Woman on the planet as the renowned UK based newspaper Eastern Eye crowned the actress in their annual list. Bagging the position for the second time in three years, Deepika Padukone has achieved the title soon after her marriage.

Emerging as the only woman to win a spot in the top 5 list of the richest Indian celebrities by Forbes, Deepika Padukone has set new precedents. Deepika is not only the highest paid actress in Bollywood currently but also the most commercially viable actress.

Sizzling on the cover of GQ for the December edition, Deepika Padukone graced the first magazine after her wedding. The pictures have been soaring the temperatures owing to her oozing sexiness.

Earlier in the year, Deepika Padukone also featured in the TIME Magazine list of 100 most influential people in the world, Variety Magazine’s International Women’s Impact report amongst other accomplishments.

Currently, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next film Chhapaak based on true story of acid attack survival directed by Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak will be co-produced by Deepika Padukone.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!