Nora Fatehi On Being Part Of Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s Next: I Can’t Wait To Join The Squad

Amidst all the speculations of the Dilbar girl replacing another B-town diva, Nora Fatehi has been officially roped in for this dance flick. Helmed by Remo D’souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, the yet untitled movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead alongside Nora. Nora has already won our hearts with her sexy moves and hot attire in the sensational song. She went on to deliver yet another hit song last year ‘Kamariya’ in the blockbuster film Stree.

Needless to say, her amazing moves not only won the hearts of her fans, but also the directors of the B-town. Says Nora, “I am extremely excited to be a part of this project. Remo sir is extremely talented and I am looking forward to learn a lot from him. I am equally thrilled to work with Varun and Shraddha, the trio have done an amazing job in their last venture and I can’t wait to join the squad. I’m so grateful for Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for making this happen and trusting me. This is going to be an epic experience.”

Adds Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, “Nora is a strong dancer and suits the role we have locked her for. She is already an international dancer and that adds to the character’s requirement. She will join the cast in London schedule and the audiences will see her in a different avtaar.”

With this interesting turn of events, the fans are eagerly waiting for what Nora will bring on the table being a part of the dance film.

