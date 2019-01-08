Simmba Box Office (Worldwide): Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh Packs A Punch! Surpasses Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba is raking plenty of moolah at the box office. This Ranveer Singh starrer has created a rage not only in domestic market but also in international circuits. After 11 days run, the movie has surpassed Shetty’s Golmaal Again in terms of worldwide collections.

After 11 days, Simmba has done a business of 196.80 crores nett and 241.88 crores gross in India, while accumulated 73 crores gross from overseas market, thus making a grand total of 314.88 crores gross worldwide. In a meanwhile, Simmba managed to surpass Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) to become second highest grosser for the director after Chennai Express (422 crores) and also crossed Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (304.57 crores) in the highest grossers list.

The makers of Simmba hosted a success party for their cast and crew along with film industry friends here.

Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Ayan Mukherji, Sonu Sood, Kunal Khemu, Ganesh Acharya, Farhad Samji Murli Sharma and Manish Malhotra attended the party on Monday night.

The film’s supporting cast including Vaidehi Shringarpure, Nandu Madhav, Uday Tikekar and Siddhartha Jadhav, were also spotted at the venue.

In Simmba, Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearance in his popular role of Singham to rescue Simmba from villains. And on the other hand, Akshay Kumar made a surprising appearance where he played Maharahtra ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) chief Veer Suryawanshi which also made an announcement of the collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

