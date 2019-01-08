Anupam Kher As Manmohan Singh OR Vivek Oberoi As PM Narendra Modi; Who Has Nailed The Exact Look? Vote Now!

Coming to 2019, there are some exciting movies to watch out for. Amidst the horde of outings, The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher and PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi, are the ones that are grabbing eyeballs for their political content.

Firstly talking about The Accidental Prime Minister, the movie is based on the book The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking Of Manmohan Singh by Sanjaya Baru. The highlighting feature is the portrayal of Singh by Anupam Kher. From the way Singh speaks and walks, the actor has carried the mannerisms with par excellence. Despite all the political controversies surrounding, the performance of Anupam Kher is the reason behind the anticipation for the movie.

Now coming to the biopic of India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the makers released the first look poster featuring Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi, yesterday. It was in the news earlier that veteran actor Paresh Rawal to play Modi’s role in a biopic, but the poster of Vivek starrer has come as a real surprise. Even though there are not enough details out about the biopic rather than just a poster, the look of the actor has received some criticism as it doesn’t resemble much with Narendra Modi’s look.

The Accidental Prime Minister is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and is slated to release on 11th January 2019. While, Modi’s biopic named PM Narendra Modi is directed by Mary Kom fame, Omung Kumar, and is currently in the filming stage.

