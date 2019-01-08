Ram Charan To Have Rambo Inspired Body In Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who has been trained under the guidance of Salman Khan’s fitness trainer Rakesh Udiyar for the upcoming film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, says he will flaunt a Rambo type of body in the film.

“It was the director’s idea completely for me to have a Rambo type of body for this particular film. I completely surrendered to the director’s vision and worked towards it,” Ram said in a statement.

Being helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the film also stars actress Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Ram said it was “the commitment to the director’s vision and the thought of the final output” that kept pushing him.

“It is extremely easy to get distracted when you are on a diet. Luckily for me, Upasana (my wife) is really good at whipping up some extremely tasty healthy food,” he added.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is scheduled to release on January 11. It also features actors Vivek Oberoi, Prashanth, Naveen Chandra, Sneha and Aryan Rajesh in pivotal roles.

