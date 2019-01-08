Aquaman Box Office: Beats Deadpool 2 To Be One Of The Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies In India

Aquaman Box Office: The Jason Momoa starrer, amidst the Simmba storm, has maintained its fort amazingly at the box office. This film is touted to be a game-changer project for DCEU and deservingly has been garnering the love in India.

The superhero genre has always remained one of the most successful genres in India and Aquaman has milked the optimum of it. Yes, it is not the ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ level successful but it has surely surpassed some good Hollywood movies at the Indian box office.

The movie till date has collected over 55 crores at the Indian box office. It stands at the 13th position as far has highest Hollywood grossing movies are concerned. Aquaman has beaten his DC colleague Wonder Woman (25 crores) and Justice League (35 crores). He also surpassed his Marvel contemporaries Ant-Man & The Wasp (30.60 crores), Black Panther (38 crores), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (52 crores) and Deadpool 2 (54 crores).

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Taking a character from the DC Extended Universe, Aquaman explores the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) and takes him on the journey of embracing his identity and tracing to his roots. Along with a heart-warming tale of family and love, the film also focuses on a relevant message — marine pollution.

The Warner Bros project released in India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release. It opened in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Director James Wan is known for lending his creative insight to horror films like “Saw”, “The Conjuring”, “Insidious”, “Annabelle” and “The Nun”. “Aquaman” is his first superhero film.

Apart from the superhero movie, Momoa is also looking forward to sci-fi series See, which is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future.

