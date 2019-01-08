Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: From Gulabjaam To Bhai- Vyakti Ki Valli, Vote For Your Favourite Marathi Movie!

Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: Apart from Bollywood releases, there are some regional movies, especially Marathi, which stole the attention of the cine-goers in 2018. Backed by the strong critical acclaim, the movies also received the love at the ticket windows.

Pick your favourite Marathi movie of 2018, from the below-mentioned list:

Gulabjaam

As the name suggests, Gulabjaam leaves you with a sweet aftertaste once you watch it. The movie mainly revolves around two characters named Aditya and Radha, played by Siddharth Chandekar and Sonali Kulkarni, respectively. After quitting a bank job, Aditya decides to open a restaurant in London, which will serve Marathi cuisine. Radha, a middle-aged woman, agrees for giving cooking lessons to Aditya. The light-hearted story takes a twist and ends up with a beautiful climax, exploring different aspects of platonic relation.

Gulabjaam is directed by Sachin Kudalkar.

Ani Dr.Kashinath Ghanekar

Joining the celebrated league of the biopics, Ani Dr.Kashinath Ghanekar makes up for a must-watch addition. The movie depicts the controversial life of Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, the first stage superstar of Marathi industry. Actor Subodh Bhave nailed the titular role by incorporating the mannerisms of Ghanekar and makes the movie a worth watch.

Ani Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar is directed by Abhijeet Deshpande.

Naal

Naal movie depicts the facet of the relationship between a mother and a child and also portrays the message that bonds are much more than blood relations. Amidst the strong performances by Nagraj Manjule, Devika Daftardar and Om Bhutkar, it’s Shrinivas Pokale who shines through the movie as Chaitanya. Although Naal is not everyone’s cup of tea, it is a must watch for its beautiful concept, breathtaking cinematography and terrific performances.

The movie is directed by Sudhakar Reddy.

Mulshi Pattern

Mulshi Pattern narrates the story of landlords and farmers in Mulshi taluka of Pune, who sold their lands at frugal rates during the age of economic liberalization, and later found themselves in a plight of poverty and crime. It featured Om Bhutkar in the lead, and a strong supporting cast of Mohan Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Upendra Limaye and Savita Malpekar. The movie got critical acclaim and was applauded by movie buffs for its brutally honest filmmaking.

Mulshi Pattern is directed by Pravin Vitthal Tarde.

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3

Being a part of the successful franchise Mumbai Pune Mumbai, there were high hopes pinned down on the third installment and as expected, the team doesn’t disappoint. Just like prequels, this one also revolves mainly around the two characters of Gautam and Gauri, played by Swapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve. Apart from the lead actors, the supporting cast consists of Savita Prabhune, Prashant Damle, Suhas Joshi, Mangala Kenkre and Vijay Kenkre.

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 is directed by Satish Rajwade.

Bhai- Vyakti Ki Valli

Bhai- Vyakti Ki Valli is a beautifully made movie, which takes you into the life of iconic Marathi writer and humorist PuLa Deshpande. Bhai is a complete laugh-riot and reminds us of Harishchandrachi Factory, which too, belonged to a similar light-hearted genre. Actor Sagar Deshmukh completely pulled off the role of PuLa with apt innocence and quirkiness.

Bhai- Vyakti Ki Valli is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

