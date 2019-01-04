Bhai – Vyakti Ki Valli Movie Review: A Joyful Ride Into The Life of Iconic Pu La Deshpande!

Bhai – Vyakti Ki Valli Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Sagar Deshmukh, Saksham Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, Mrinmayee Deshpande, Hrishikesh Joshi, Irawati Harshe

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

What’s Good: First and foremost the idea of bringing the life of iconic Marathi writer and humorist on-screen, Sagar Deshpande as P.L Deshpande and well-balanced act by the supporting cast and last but not the least – the background score that really ‘scores’ on you by taking back to the good old days of 1900’s

What’s Bad: Although a refreshing one, but a sort of treatment that will not cater to the certain section of the audience, especially to the lovers of massy movies

Loo Break: Interval is enough!

Watch or Not?: Many from our generation don’t have an idea about the life of such artistic personalities, so it’s a definite YES.

User Rating:

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli, opens with a scene of P.L Deshpande (old aged portrayed by Vijay Kenkre), admitted in a hospital and suffering from the organ failure and celebrities like director Dr Jabbar Patel (Sunil Barve) and other closed ones of P.L, visiting the hospital. That’s the only serious scene in the otherwise, light-hearted movie.

The movie then takes you in the flashback and gives the insights of P.L’s life. It introduces us with the childhood, teenage and adult phase of Deshpande, with the thoroughly entertaining sequences. It focuses mainly on personal life, more than his professional life, which is actually good as it is unknown to many of us.

Bhai-Vyakti Ki Valli Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie is based on the book, Vyakti Ani Valli, written by P.L Deshpande, which chronicles the multifaceted life of the writer and ability to connect with the people through his humouristic narrative. There are some memorable sequences in the movie, the one in which P.L introduces himself to Sunita, in a staff room and the marriage scene, to name few.

The dialogues are brilliantly written by Ratnakar Matkari, which goes well with the theme of the movie. Screenplay by Ganesh Matkari is noteworthy as there are no overly emotional or cheerful scenes, which makes Bhai, a well-balanced outing.

Bhai-Vyakti Ki Valli Movie Review: Star Performance

Kudos to Sagar Deshmukh! The actor who appeared in Hunterrr and Marathi movie YZ excels in a role of P.L Deshpande. Deshmukh carries the mannerism with apt innocence without trying too hard and seems effortless on-screen.

Irawati Harshe-Mayadev, who essayed young and middle-aged Sunita Deshpande, complements very well as a spouse of P.L and the chemistry between her and Deshmukh is endearing.

Sachin Khedekar as P.L’s father and Shubhangi Damle as old-aged Sunita Deshpande are good in their respective roles.

It was a delight to watch Saksham Kulkarni (Young aged P.L) and Hrishikesh Joshi (Raosaheb), who leaves an impact with the only scene they got to act. Vidyadhar Joshi shines as Anna Barve in his limited screentime, with some hilarious lines. Rest of the cast too supports well to the proceedings.

Bhai-Vyakti Ki Valli Movie Review: Direction, Music

Mahesh Majrekar, the name is enough! The director with some Hindi and Marathi blockbusters to his name delivers yet another compelling work. It’s good to see how swiftly Manjrekar moves in the light-hearted genre after some serious movies like Kaksparsh and Natasamrat. One more credit to him as without comprising on some minute yet important sequences of P.L’ s life, Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to reveal it in the next part of the movie, releasing next month.

Special mention of Sameer Mhatre and his background score which recreates the beautiful rendition of the 1900s. There is a scene in which Ga. Di. Madgulkar’s Kanada Raja Pandharicha is recreated beautifully, which leaves us with goosebumps.

Bhai-Vyakti Ki Valli Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Bhai is a light-hearted and sensible movie, which might not appeal to the fans of mass entertainers but is a refreshing change and makes up for a good family watch.

Three and a half stars!

Bhai-Vyakti Ki valli Trailer

Bhai-Vyakti Ki valli releases on 04 January, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Bhai-Vyakti Ki valli.