Simmba Box Office Day 7: Sets New Record In Week One, Goes Past Padmaavat

Simmba Box Office Day 7: It is now clearly taking the shape of a Blockbuster. With its rapid pace towards the 200 crore mark, the Rohit Shetty entertainer is turning to be a huger entertainer than what one would have anticipated.

In its first week, the film has done a business of 151 crores* and that has ensured that a new personal record has been created for Ranveer Singh. His last release Padmaavat had brought in 150 crores in its first seven days (the film had seen a Thursday arrival) and now Simmba has managed to go past that.

What makes the super success of Simmba is the fact that it has been set on a smaller scale when compared to Padmaavat with much lesser costs. Moreover, it was not even an event release and was promoted for just a month. This is not all as it was not even a holiday release whereas Padmaavat had this huge Republic Day weekend going in its favour.

In its lifetime, Padmaavat had managed to go past the 300 crore mark. Simmba has now already covered half that distance and it is now a given that the film would go past 225 crores in a jiffy. However what has to be seen is how much further goes it go beyond that mark. The film’s superb success is now ensuring that January would continue to be strong with new releases Manikarnika, Cheat India and Thackeray only taking forward the footfalls.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

