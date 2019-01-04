Gully Boy Teaser Out – Inspirational, Musical & Beautifully Tuned!

Gully Boy Teaser Out! Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles, the movie is based on some true events but will surely inspire and motivate one and all.

The makers shared multiple earthy posters featuring Ranveer and Alia. Those give a hint about how it’s a musical relying on the emotional connect. Check out the teaser here:

The teaser has a montage of Murad’s (Ranveer Singh) life with a rap song going on in the background. Safina (Alia Bhatt) is playing the love interest of Murad and with just a few glimpses; we can make out how she’s going to nail this character too.

Gully Boy, loosely inspired by the life of rapper Divine, has been selected as part of the Berlinale Special programme. It is set for release on February 14, 2019.

The film, about street rappers from Mumbai, is so far among three productions which have been invited to participate in the Berlinale Special. The movie will also be showcased at the 69th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. It will run from February 7 to 17 next year.

As part of the Official Programme, Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries and works with extraordinary formats.

Apart from Gully Boy, Ranveer will also be seen essaying the character of Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 1983. Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra and Varun Dhawan in Kalank.

