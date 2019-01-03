Simmba Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses The 200 Crore Mark In Just 6 Days!

Simmba Box Office (Worldwide): The Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is doing tremendously well at the box office. Not only in the domestic markets but also internationally. Rohit Shetty and Ranveer’s combo is mind-ich-blowing! Now that Simmba has successfully won the hearts of many, it is quite obvious that this lethal combo might collaborate again for another project too.

Released on 28th December 2018, Simmba garnered a lot of appreciation by the critics as well as the audiences. Even after being a non-holiday release, it has proved that content is the real king today. The year 2018 was full of surprises and Simmba is no less. Indeed a best New Year’s gift.

Talking about the Indian box office, the film currently stands at the total collections of 139.03 crores nett and 173.03 crores gross. In the overseas market, the film has collected approximately in the range of 51 crores. The worldwide total of the film is now 224.03 crores. It has not even completed a week, but the film has already been termed as victorious at the box office.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Ranveer Singh has credited all the success to his director Rohit Shetty and his vision. He said, “I want to thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and making me his hero. Rohit’s vision propelled by the collective effort of his entire team has been the sole reason behind ‘Simmba’ hitting the bullseye. It has been an absolute honour to work with him and his stellar team. Their large-hearted mentoring and exemplary work ethic has spurred tremendous growth in me as a performer.

“I am looking forward to our next creative collaboration,” he said.

