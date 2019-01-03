Koimoi’s Audience Poll – Vote For Your Favourite Hollywood Movie Of 2018

Koimoi’s Audience Poll: Though the Bollywood movies did some unimaginable things in 2018 at the box office, there were many very good Hollywood movies too. Few did well; few were ignored because of its reach.

We bring the best of the best for you to decide which the ultimate one is. Let’s go through a few of the best Hollywood movies of 2018.

Black Panther:

Director Ryan Coogler takes a similar path as Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok’s writer) of exploring a superhero flick beyond Marvel’s cinematic universe. Pearson was hugely successful in doing the same but somewhere Coogler takes the script too seriously. He surely delivers the twists & turns which Marvel fans are not used to. But in this process, he drags the story in between.

Avengers: Infinity War:

Avengers: Infinity War is about this monstrous evil Thanos who’s on a quest to obtain all the six Infinity Stones. The accomplishment of this mission will give him the power to destroy half of the world and rule the other half. There are movies whose stories can be explained in a single line and this is one from them. But the catch is there’s a whole universe established behind that single line. Every of 20 odd major characters is interdependent on each other. Every one of them has parallel tracks running with the others & the makers nail it in avoiding any sort of confusion. They prove how this isn’t any league, these are Avengers and mind you they’re entertaining.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:

The Fallen Kingdom carry forward the proceedings from its predecessor, 3 years later since the Jurassic World was destroyed by the dinosaurs. “These creatures don’t need our protection, they need our absence,” says Benjamin Lockwood in a scene that defines the entire plot in a single line. Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the 2015 instalment of Jurassic World, has co-written the script of the Fallen Kingdom with Derek Conolly (Kong: Skull Island).

Incredibles 2:

A little bit similar to The Incredibles, even this one starts highlighting the fact that how superheroes aka supers are illegal. Despite being prohibited, we know how our concerned Parr family loves to eliminate the bad guys. Director Brad Bird has cooked the same dish, using the same ingredients but it tastes mouth-watering different altogether. He smartly has retained everything that worked for the part 1 adding some refreshing elements to make this one stand out.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

As it was predicted by the hardcore fans of the series, we see Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) getting a self-destructive message about the mission he’s about to hop in. We are introduced to a group of terrorists called as Apostles. Christopher McQuarrie has levelled up the way M:I movies are narrated. What started with Rogue Nation, continues with Fallout & thanks to McQuarrie for keeping the franchise in a zone where it’s not been a mockery.

Aquaman:

Arthur Curry, who was introduced to us in the very meh Justice League last year takes us back to where it all started. When Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) the queen of Atlantis met Tom (Temuera Morrison) a regular housekeeper – it was the mashup of two worlds, land and sea. The transition scenes from air to water show the optimum usage of Burgess’ cameras. The undersea life has been captured with a dreamy vision. It’s nothing like ever seen before.

Christopher Robin:

Story by Alex Ross Perry handles the childhood portions in a very entertaining way. It has a melancholic feel to it and hence works big time when Christopher Robin turns mature. The chemistry between Winnie: The Pooh & Christopher Robin is the highlight of the film; it makes you laugh & cry at the same time. Disney goes the Pixar way when it comes to touch the emotional chords through a very child-like story.

First Man:

Neil Armstrong, a stubborn test pilot, gets into an X 15 to review it amongst the dark clouds but it gets shaky and almost impossible for him to come back from above. Armstrong being Armstrong, lands safely and there we get our probable contender for the first man on the moon. Interstellar, Gravity has depicted what happens outside that spaceship but First Man exclusively takes you inside one. This needs to be called the first space film which isn’t sci-fi. The first-person happenings from the pilot’s point of view tenfold the watching experience.

Bohemian Rhapsody:

The makers have smartly named the film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and not Queen because more than the band, it focuses on the life of its lead singer Farrokh Bulsara who was later known as the legend, Freddie Mercury. As one expects it takes us to the flashback from where all this started. While most of the parts are known to many people but Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan surely pack in certain surprise elements for us. The cockiness of Freddy is magnificently depicted on-screen with the help of some hilarious dialogues.

