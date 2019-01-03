Ranbir Kapoor Vs Ranveer Singh: Who’s The Better Actor? Vote Now!

Being one of the biggest film industries in the world, Bollywood has its reach amongst the audience around the globe. After being ruled by superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, for almost three decades, the Hindi film industry is already blessed by some supreme talent and star material in the store, with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, emerging as the biggest gen-y superstars.

Firstly talking about the Kapoor lad, Ranbir has carved a niche in Bollywood with his great acting skills and enchanting persona. The actor started off with a flop debut with Saawariya in 2007 and from then, it’s been a roller coaster ride for him. Even though the movies like Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, Rockstar, Bombay Velvet, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos, underperformed at the ticket counters, the actor managed to impressed everyone with his power-packed performance. Be it an imprudent guy in Wake Up Sid, a deaf and mute boy in Barfi!, carefree and wanderer in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, a bipolar person in Tamasha or stuttering detective in Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir nailed the roles as if they were tailor-made for him. With Sanju, he got a much-deserved blockbuster in his kitty and received applause for the portrayal of Sanjay Dutt on-screen.

Coming to the man of the moment, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the time of his life after delivering two back-to-back hits with Padmaavat and Simmba. In a short span of 8 years career, the actor has achieved monumental success and established himself as a crowd puller of the young generation. After making a noteworthy debut in Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, the actor showed his potential by experimenting with genres. After playing a street smart and fun loving guy in debut movie, Ranveer essayed a broody and reserved person in Lootera. Further, he stole the hearts of the masses and garnered a massive fan following with his roles in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Now, with Simmba, the actor delivered a crackling performance of corrupt cop-turned-good cop.

It’s really difficult to choose one as a favourite based on their performances as both are brilliant actors and proved their potential by getting under the skin of the respective characters. Let’s see what the audience have to say about it.

