Kalank On-Set Picture: Dedication Level – Varun Dhawan!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting multi-starrer period drama “Kalank“, got battle scars on his back during one of the action sequences on Wednesday.

The actor shared a picture with scars in his Twitter handle.

The “Student of the Year” actor has been shooting for the film, along with some of the top actors of the industry including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur for the last few months.

Directed by Abhishek Verma produced by Karan Johar, “Kalank” is slated to release on April 19 next year.