Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has completed shooting of Mikhil Musale’s Made in China.

Announcing the schedule wrap, Rajkummar on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote: “Schedule wrap for ‘Made in China‘. What a fun shoot, can’t wait to share it with you guys on the big screen.”

Along with the tweet, the Stree actor also shared an image with his team.

The film is hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar) and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Actress Mouni Roy is set to play Rajkummar’s wife in the movie, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Also featuring actor Boman Irani, Made in China is scheduled to release in August next year.