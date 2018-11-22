EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan On Bigg Boss This Weekend – Is It To Launch Ishqbaazi From Zero?

The collaboration of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is something that always creates a stir on the social media. Be it the award shows, reality shows or cameo in films, the two superstars often break the internet with their bonding. And now our sources have revealed that the two Khans will shoot for the weekend special episode of Bigg Boss on Friday, 23rd November 2018 in Lonavala. Shah Rukh Khan will be promoting his upcoming movie Zero on the show.

“Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for two episodes back to back on Friday and the same will be aired on Saturday and Sunday. Like always, a special team of writers have come on board to write a script for the episode to entertain the audience. Apart from the routine talks with Salman, Shah Rukh Khan will also launch the video song from his upcoming film, Zero on the sets of Bigg Boss,” said a source close to the development.

“Although we are not too sure as to which songs the makers plan to launch but given the fact that both Salman and Shah Rukh are coming together, there is a high possibility of launching Ishqbaazi which features the two megastars dancing to the tunes of Ajay-Atul,” concluded the source.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead, Zero is slated to release on 21st December 2018. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and sees Shah Rukh Khan portray the character of a vertically challenged person for the first time in his career. The trailer of the film has created a considerable amount of buzz in its favour and the same is expected to rise further after the song launch on Friday.