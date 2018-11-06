Zero Trailer With An Adorable Twist! Even Shah Rukh Khan Couldn’t Resist Himself

The much-hyped trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Zero has struck the right chord with the viewers. It is mainly being praised for the superlative VFX work on showing the actor as a vertically challenged man. Recently, a fan posted a spoof version of Zero trailer and it is so cool that even SRK himself couldn’t resist from reacting on it.

Just like the fan-made posters of Zero were doing the rounds on the social media, the spoof version of the trailer too has grabbed the eyeballs. A fan-made trailer is created on the theme of Despicable Me, which features super cute minions. Even Shah Rukh Khan has liked the trailer and loved the fan’s gesture. SRK on Twitter quoted as, “Arre pehle bana dete toh humein itni mehnat nahi karni Padhti. Very sweet. Now AbRam will lov the film even more.”

Arre pehle bana dete toh humein itni mehnat nahi karni Padhti. Very sweet. Now AbRam will lov the film even more. https://t.co/uTRW6eCAEY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2018

In the trailer, Shah Rukh is seen trying to woo Anushka Sharma, a scientist who moves around in a customised wheelchair. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is a ravishing superstar who loves the bottle and Bauua equally, it seems.

Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique as well as rooted story.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of the year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar, Zero has got cinema lovers across quarters excited.

Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif and is slated to release on 21st December.