Zero, 2.0 & 9 Other OUTSTANDING Trailers Of 2018; Vote For Your Favourite!

For a product to become a best seller, the effective advertising plays a crucial role. As far as movie is concerned, the rightly made trailer is significant for awareness and buzz amongst the masses. Even though there is no definition for a perfect trailer, it depends on the perception of the makers on how to showcase the basic idea of the movie in a duration of 2 to 4 minutes, which can click the audience and make them excited to watch the whole movie. With the recently released trailer of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan and the team has hit the ball out of the park as it is being liked by most of the viewers. The hype generated by the Zero trailer surely ensures a great start for the movie.

Talking about the trailers, here are the top 10 of this year:

Zero



The much-awaited trailer released on the auspicious occasion of lead actor Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday i.e. 2nd November. As expected, the trailer took the internet by storm and most importantly is being liked by most of the viewers. In fact, it became the most-liked Bollywood trailer with more than 1.5 million likes on YouTube. Superlative VFX, interesting characters, amusing dialogues, chartbuster music & an element of suspense were the factors that sparked the excitement.

2.0



2.0 is in the news since its inception due to the casting of Akshay Kumar opposite Rajnikanth. As it is the most expensive and first Indian movie to be shot in 3D, everyone is expecting it to be visually spectacular. The teaser which was released earlier received mixed reviews and was heavily criticized by Akki fans, as it featured a miss-and-a-blink appearance of Akshay. No doubt, 2.0 will be a record breaker in South, but to ensure pan India appeal, the makers extended the presence of Akshay in the trailer, who is portraying a negative role. The efforts on the post-production work of VFX paid off, as the trailer is being praised by the audience.

Raid



Trailer of Raid seems to be one of the most intriguing of recent times. It featured Ajay Devgn as a strict & honest Income Tax officer, who raids the politically powerful figure played by Saurabh Shukla. Dialogues like ‘Is Ghar mein koi sarkari afsar machchar marne nahi aa sakta, tum raid marne aaye ho’ and the face-off between two amazing performers was enough for making the audience curious for the movie.

AndhaDhun



Although, the movie emerged as a super hit mainly due to its positive word-of-mouth, the trailer played a crucial role in creating hype for this suspense thriller. As per the trailer, the romantic looking film quickly turns into a thriller with peculiar yet engaging scenes. It features Aayushmann Khurrana in a role of a blind pianist.

Badhaai Ho



Just like the movie, the trailer too was hilarious and looked promising as a family entertainer. The movie depicts the story of young man who faces embarrassment in the society, due to the pregnancy of his elderly mother.

Stree



As the trailer suggested, the horror comedy depicts the gripping story of a town, which is terrorised by the tales of a mysterious woman who abducts men, leaving their clothes behind. A stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor & Pankaj Tripathi in key roles and entertaining dialogues in the trailer, made the movie buffs curious for Stree.

Sanju



Touted as a comeback for actor Ranbir Kapoor and as based on a controversial life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju was always surrounded by the buzz. But soon after the trailer released the bar of excitement got raised, as it featured the different looks of Sanjay portrayed by Ranbir, spanning over the years of Dutt’s career. The looks and imitation of an actor was par excellence and the overall movie appeared to be a commercial entertainer.

Raazi



Directed by Talvar fame Meghna Gulzar, the movie was a spy thriller. Raazi depicts the story of underdogs, who sacrifice their lives for the country. The trailer showcased the patriotic plot of the movie, with Alia Bhatt in a never seen before character.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety



Director Luv Ranjan was back in the game after the super success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The movie depicts the story of childhood friends Sonu & Titu and their brotherhood which is tested when an innocent Titu decides to marry Sweety, who is not just behind his money but is hell-bent on breaking their friendship too. The trailer looked relatable and high on commercial elements.

Padmaavat



Hands down to Sanjay Leela Bhansali when it comes to making visual extravaganza. The trailer captured the grandeur of the movie perfectly and featured a spine-chilling avatar of Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Pihu



Apart from the above mentioned Bollywood trailers, the trailer of Pihu looked menacing, which narrates the story of a two year old girl named Pihu who gets trapped inside her house with no escape.