2.0 Trailer Launch: 3.0 Already In The Making? Director Shankar REVEALS

2.0 Trailer Launch: After making everyone wait, the makers of much anticipated film 2.0 finally released the trailer in grand event today in Chennai. Launching the trailer in full Rajini style, it was graced by Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, A R Rahman, Shankar, Subaskaran and other team members of the film.

Releasing the trailer in Chennai was an added advantage for the makers because of Thalaivar Rajini’s hugest fan following. Fans from all over were present at the event, hooting and cheering for their god. But what caught our attention is that Shankar has somehow confirmed the making of 3.0. Yes, you read it right!

After giving the high voltage dosage by making Robot and 2.0, Shankar might soon start filming for 3.0. Speaking about the same, Shankar said at the launch event, “I have a few ideas for 3.0, but let 2.0 release first and then we might think for 3.0.” Well, now that’s big! Looking at 2.0’s trailer and its highly defined VFX, we can only imagine how BIG 3.0 can be!

Further, Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and he gave a surety that 2.0 will be a super duper hit film. He said, “Take my word, it is going to be super duper hit. Firstly the credit goes to Subaskaran who has invested 600 crores by trusting only Shankar. Secondly, Shankar never fails to entertain the audiences and always leaves up to the expectations. He is a great filmmaker, a pure magician.”

He also said that there were gossips about the team 2.0 not promoting the film. He went on to clarify, “I heard a lot of gossip that the film is not being promoted but trust me when the film releases, the people will become the promoters. Also I’m sure that the media will also definitely support.” Rajinikanth also took a dig at some ‘pseudo intellectuals’ who usually criticize every film. He said that 2.0 is not only for the masses but also for the pseudo intellectuals too.

The magnum opus is slated to hit the theatres on November 29, 2018.