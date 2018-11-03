2.0 Trailer OUT! That moment is here, for Akshay Kumar fans, for Rajinikanth fans and for those who were waiting to see the level of Indian cinema taking the upward trend. The trailer is here and it redefines each and every thing we’ve seen in Indian cinema till now.

Check out the trailer here:

2.0 has Akshay playing the role of Dr. Richards, an ornithologist who turns into a crow after a bad experiment. It also stars Amy Jackson in a key role.

Apparently the satellite rights of the film have been picked up by Zee for a whopping 110 crores. This means the makers have already recovered close to 200 crores pre-release itself. Reports also suggest that 2.0 will surpass Baahubali 2 in terms of screen count and is expected to pull off massive business at the box office. Apparently, there will be as many as 7000 screens for the film’s release in India.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of his 51st birthday, Akshay had treated his fans with a fresh poster of his character from the movie.

He called it his “most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time”.

“I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! Humans beware,” he had posted.

In a poster that he shared along the post, he looked almost unrecognisable as the antagonist with prosthetics.