Badhaai Ho Box Office: It’s Tremendous On 3rd Friday, Maintains Collections Similar To 2nd Thursday

On its second Thursday, Badhaai Ho had brought in 2.55 crore at the box office. Though it was expected that there would be some sort of drop on the third Friday, it didn’t really turn out to be the case. The film has been rock steady even this week, what with 2.35 crore more coming in. This is truly tremendous as it pretty much assures further growth over the weekend due to such stability.

The film has collected 96.60 crore already at the box office and given the kind of trending that has been seen ever since its release, Saturday is set to be bountiful as well. That would ensure the film’s entry into the 100 Crore Club today itself and post that the collections are set to go past the lifetime of Raid [103.07 crore] tomorrow itself. As for Gold lifetime [105 crore], it would be history by Monday.

Very good hold this weekend as well has further assured Blockbuster status for the film. As a matter of fact it won’t be surprising if some sort of numbers keep trickling in after the release of Thugs of Hindostan as well.

Meanwhile new releases have emerged as commercial disasters on the first day of release itself. Lupt, Jack & Dil as well as the other new arrivals have all failed to collect any sort of moolah and as was always on the cards, even the combined collections of all these films have not managed to come anywhere close to 1 crore mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder