Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone Wedding: Festivities Begin For The Bride!

The pre-wedding celebrations of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will marry actor Ranveer Singh later this month, began with a traditional puja at her hometown here.

Dressed in an orange traditional suit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Deepika matched her look perfectly with gold earrings, neatly tied hair and subtle make-up, exuding radiance, elegance and happiness.

The designer wished the actress for new beginnings.

“A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions,” Mukherjee posted on Instagram.

There is a buzz that Mukherjee will design the bridal dress for Deepika, who has been dating Ranveer for around six years.

Even the actress’ stylists shared photos from the puja.

Ranveer and Deepika announced that their wedding ceremony will take place over two days on November 14-15. It was announced via social media after months of speculation about the nuptials of the couple who have starred in films like “Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela“, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat“.