MUST READ: Here’s When Shah Rukh Khan Felt Like A Loser

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film ‘Zero‘, has said he always feels he is not good enough and therefore, he puts in more efforts in his work.

Shah Rukh Khan was interacting with media at the trailer launch of ‘Zero’ along with his co-actors Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and director Anand L. Rai on Friday in Mumbai.

When asked if he ever felt like a zero in his life like the title of his film suggests, he said: “There are moments when we all feel we are zero. A few days back, I asked Abram (Khan) to sit with me, but he didn’t and walked away then, I felt, am I not a good father who is not spending enough time with his kids.”

“So that day I felt like a loser, but then, my wife told me that it’s not the way you are thinking because your other two kids also do the same with you.”

Khan said it’s important to have lack of over-confidence in your personality to grow. “I think it’s always important to have lack of over-confidence. Over-confidence is a worse thing than feeling like a loser.”

Khan said he was shocked when he realized that Anand Rai never used VFX in his earlier films. “It was shocking when I got to know that Anand (Rai) sir never used VFX in his earlier films maybe because of scarcity of time, finances or just by desire. But I think this technology is necessary for a visionary director like Anand sir to take the film on another level.”

‘Zero’ is a romantic drama film, written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan, and distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. ‘Zero’ is set to be released during the financial week of Christmas, on December 21.