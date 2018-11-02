Zero Trailer OUT: Already In Love With Shah Rukh Khan’s Bauua Singh – Incomplete Yet Beautiful!

Zero Trailer: The trailer of currently the most hyped bollywood movie, Zero is out now and sorry to let you know but Shah Rukh Khan is going to blow your mind with the amazing work he’s done. Moreover, it’s not just King Khan impressing us, but also leading ladies Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif outdoing themselves.

The trailer stars with Bauua Singh looking for a ‘perfect’ girl for him to get hitched. He’s a dwarf and hence knows he’s incomplete but is very passionate about whatever he does. Without watching the full photo, Bauua agrees to meet Aafiya (Anushka Sharma) who is differently abled and takes the support of a wheelchair to move around. When things look to sort down, Bauua meets a super-hot superstar in Katrina Kaif and decides to go after her. It’s a roller coaster ride of emotions which include the passion for love and life.

Check out the trailer here:



The makers earlier decided to release the trailer on this very special day which marks Shah’s 53rd birthday.

Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers then treated the audience with a big Eid treat in the form of a glimpse from the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song in the second teaser.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018 Trailer of most awaited Zero will be unveiled today