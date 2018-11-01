Zero Trailer Review: A Chartbuster Song, Full Of Life Screenplay & Shah Rukh Khan As Bauua – It’s Magical & Special!

Zero Trailer: There are very less movies whose trailers leave you with the craving of wanting to watch the film as soon as they get over. First things first, Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh has the potential to not only make audience laugh but also make them sob by his story. Anushka Sharma is a surprise package & Katrina Kaif has looked at the hottest best.

Himanshu Sharma’s screenplay & story seems to a salient winner of the film. You must’ve guessed by the posters how fresh the film looks but the trailer taking vigor to another level infusing every frame with life. There’s a song in it which is a SURE SHOT chartbuster and it’s been hours since I’ve watched the trailer, I can’t get that song out of my mind.

Dialogues goes very well with the theme of the film and none of them is plugged in just for the sake of it. It’s second half of the trailer, after Katrina’s entry, where we witness the dramatic angle of the story. Among a chartbuster background score and playlist topper song, the trailer ends on a cliffhanger note which will raise many questions about the story.

The teaser, which released earlier this year, ended with a dialogue in which he talks about people calling him a “Zero” and how he amplifies the lives of others if he stands behind them.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, “Zero” features SRK as a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as ‘Paagal’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Awaara’ and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone.

The film, releasing on December 21, is also said to be Sridevi’s last movie. The trailer of the film is all set to release tomorrow, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, till then stick to this space for more trivia from the trailer.