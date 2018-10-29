Badhaai Ho On Its Way To Earn 100 Crores; Beats These 3 Films Of 2018 At The Box Office

This year is proving to be phenomenal for the Bollywood, as most of the mid-budget movies have performed beyond expectations. More than Superstar gimmicks, the content factor attracted the cine-goers. Movies like Raazi, Hichki, Stree, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Andhadhun to name few, which boasted of freshly approached concepts did wonders at box office. Even, recently released Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho is performing exceptionally well.

After posting an impressive total of 7.29 crores on opening day, the movie is going strength to strength at box office. After a rocking first week collections of 66.10 crores, the movie is showing no signs of slowing down. It collected 3.40 crores on Friday, 6.60 crores on Saturday and 8.15 crores on Sunday during its second weekend. It stands with the grand total of 84.25 crores and already emerged as a super hit.

In a meanwhile, it has crossed the lifetimes of hits including Sui Dhaaga (78.85 crores), PadMan (78.95 crores) and Veere Di Wedding (80.23 crores). Looking at its trend amongst the audiences, Badhaai Ho is soon to enter the coveted 100 crore club. It will be first 100 crore entrant for actor Ayushmann Khurrana. His last release Andhadhun also emerged as super hit, is still running in theatres.

Badhaai Ho which released on 18th October, remained the first choice of audience in its second weekend despite the new releases like Baazaar. Also it remains interesting to see whether it challenges Stree (129.67 crores) and Raazi (123.17 crores) at box office.