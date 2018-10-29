Tumbbad Box Office Collections: Still Continues To Attract Its Target Audience!

Tumbbad Box Office Collections: The critically acclaimed Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah has been winning the hearts of the audience, as a result, maintaining a steady hold at the box office.

Collecting 5.58 crores in week 1 and 3.14 crores in week 2, Tumbbad has maintained its run at the box office collecting 0.20 crores, 0.45 crores and 0.50 crores on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film currently stands at the grand total of 10.14 crores.

The film created history by being the first Indian film to open the Venice International Film Critic’s Week and has been garnering rave reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Touted to be a visually stunning film, Tumbbad has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the finest pieces of cinema in recent times.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad released on 12th October 2018.