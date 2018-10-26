Tumbbad Box Office Collection: Continues Its Steady Run In Second Week

It seems Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad has definitely resonated very well with the audience as the film has collected a whopping Rs 3.14 cr in its second week.

The film collected on 0.46 cr on Friday, Rs 0.70 cr on Saturday, Rs 0.74 cr on Sunday, Rs 0.35 cr on Monday, Rs 0.31 cr on Tuesday, Rs 0.30 cr on Wednesday, Rs 0.28 cr on Thursday collecting 3.14 cr in its second week.

Tumbbad had collected Rs 5.85 cr in its first week and has continued its steady run at the box office. In its two week run, the movie posted a total of Rs 8.99 cr.

The film has been receiving an amazing word of mouth publicity from the audience.

Tumbbad has created an altogether different genre of Cinema by encapsulating ingredients of fantasy and horror.

The film offers a delightful experience and takes us on roller coaster ride of adventure and horror.

The film has already received tremendous word of mouth publicity from the audience and also Sohum Shah has yet again given a power packed performance with Tumbbad.

Tumbbad offers spectacular visuals which takes the audience on a trip to the interiors of ancient, cultural Maharashtra giving glimpses into the quintessential attires and lifestyle of Konkanasth Brahmans.

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Tumbbad is a horrific and thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Vast and Filmgate Films. With the minimal drop in its second week, Tumbbad is enjoying a good theatrical run at the box office.