EXCLUSIVE: The Accidental Prime Minister, Aquaman Preponed – Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero Gets A Clean Slate!

The Accidental Prime Minister and Aquaman, which were slated to clash with Zero on 21st December 2018 have been preponed to 14th December and 7th December respectively thereby reducing the crowd around the Shah Rukh Khan film. Though neither of them were major competitor for an event film like Zero, the two would have taken away some amount of screen space as well as show count in the multiplexes thereby hampering the business potential of Zero.

The route is now relatively clear for Zero to strike the chord at the Box-Office given the fact that the movie will now compete with merely two releases on 21st December i.e. Mauli and Alita as compared to four releases initially. With two films getting advanced, Zero will now easily be looking for a release on 4000 plus screens in India, thereby being one of the widest releases of all time.

The all India distribution rights of The Accidental Prime Minister has been acquired by Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment on advance basis and the theatrical trailer is expected to be launched in the first week of November. The movie is based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh and stars Anupam Kher in lead. The film rides on a commendable star-cast comprising of Akshaye Khanna, Suzzane Bernert and Aahana Kumara.

Aquaman on the other hand is a superhero film by DC and will establish the fascinating character of Aquaman. The movie will release in India a couple of weeks before its global release and is expected to do well if the reports are positive. Last but not the least, Zero directed by Aanand L Rai stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead.