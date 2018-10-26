Thugs Of Hindostan: Here’s What Suraiyya Katrina Kaif Has To Share About Choreographer Prabhudheva!

Actress Katrina Kaif, who will be seen dancing on Prabhudheva’s steps for the number Suraiyya from Thugs Of Hindostan, says the choreographer-filmmaker-actor has given life to many songs.

“He is an extremely skilled performer and I have immense respect for him. Muqabla is my all-time favourite Prabhudheva song. His dancing has got life to many songs and they have been iconic hits in Indian cinema,” Katrina, who is a fan of Prabhudheva’s work, said.

Suraiyya showcases the chemistry between superstar Aamir Khan and Katrina’s character in the film.

“Even in Suraiyya, if you see, he was very particular and he made sure we had that joy on our face. You feel happy dancing on the song and when you see the song. It’s fun, it’s light despite having extremely complicated choreography that was very very hard for us to pull off,” Katrina added.

She said that it took her a week of intense rehearsals to learn the steps and added that she danced every single day for about “four hours straight before I felt confident to shoot the song.”

Katrina plays Suraiyya, a dancer, in Thugs Of Hindostan and she casts her spell on Firangi, played by Aamir.

This is the first time the 35-year-old actress has collaborated with Prabhudheva. She says she is glad that they worked together for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial and created something so different.

This will be the second time that Katrina will be sharing screen space with Aamir after Dhoom 3.

Suraiyya has been composed by Ajay-Atul while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani have sung the song.

The film has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is set to release on November 8.