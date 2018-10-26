Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana Are Ready To Share Screen But On THIS Condition!

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is looking forward to acting with his brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and says they are going through some scripts but nothing exciting has come their way.

“We have done three-four narrations but we haven’t got hold of the right script. I would like to do something which people haven’t really seen us doing,” Aparshakti told IANS.

“It should be something different, something really exciting plus it should really bring out the best in us,” he added.

Ayushmann is known for films like Vicky Donor, AndhaDhun, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho. And Aparshakti has made a place for himself in Bollywood after featuring in supporting roles in movies like Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Stree.

Aparshakti says he has a different way of looking at a character.

“As artistes, we are very different. The way we approach a particular character is very different. We have done different kind of cinema and whenever we both collaborate, we both should be proud of it,” he said.

At the moment, Aparshakti is busy hosting Bigg Buzz.

“Bigg Buzz is a property by VOOT – wherein evicted contestants will share their experience inside the house. Aparshakti interacts with the contestants, conducts a few fan calls and a few other activities.

“I wouldn’t say I am a fan of Bigg Boss but while flipping through channels, I do watch it. It is quite ‘masaledaar (spicy)’. It is fun to host Bigg Buzz,” he added.