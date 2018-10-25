Zero: Will It Retain Shah Rukh Khan’s Majesty At The Box Office?

Shah Rukh Khan’s last widely accepted film has been Chennai Express and since then there has not been a single film living up to the hype. Shah is all set with Aanand L. Rai’s Zero and this time it’s a now or never for him. Almost a week before the trailer release of the film, let’s see if this film has the elements of striking gold at the box office.

The major factor that could work in the favour of the film making it emerge as an entertainer is Aanand L. Rai’s direction. Pairing with his favourite writer Himanshu Sharma, Aanand has made sure to keep the story as secretive as possible. Everyone has a hint of the basic plot but all of them want to see how the story will get moulded joining all the dots.

Shah Rukh Khan under-playing the process of promotions is yet another good thing because we know what has been the result every time he has been over-enthusiastic for a film. But in every interview and interaction we are seeing how the director is pretty confident about his product.

“I wanted to celebrate incompleteness with Zero, there’s nothing great in being a complete person” – this statement of Aanand L. Rai explains a lot about how the plot could be relatable to every ordinary man. A relatable plot coupled with a brilliant performance by Shah Rukh Khan could help the film trend well after however it opens at the box office.

Zero is a very different film from what Shah Rukh Khan has done in last few years. It’s not a Chennai Express, Happy New Year or Dilwale but this one relies totally on content rather than some super-starry gimmicks. Yes, Fan also seemed unusual from its promos and it failed miserably in finding the connect but Zero has certain names attached to it which are known for quality cinema.

Apart from being a bad film, which seems unlikely at least at this point of time, one major thing that seems to spoil party for Shah Rukh Khan is Simmba. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s action probable blockbuster looks interesting with every material they’re releasing. This surely could eat up a huge chunk of Zero‘s business.

This is Shah Rukh Khan’s only chance to retain his majesty at the box office because if this unfortunately fails then it’ll be almost impossible for him to get a solo festive release. What do you guys think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and vote your opinion.